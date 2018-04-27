David Beckham brings back one of his retro hairstyles & we all collectively swoon Loving the new look!

David Beckham has had yet another hairstyle change - as per his Instagram, where he has been showcasing snaps of his recent trip to China. The father-of-four, who is of course famed for his ever-evolving hair looks, has this time chosen to go much shorter - taking his previously long quiff down to a much simpler crop. "Night shoots in Macau and making new friends," David wrote next to the gallery of selfies from his working holiday.

David Beckham showed off his new look on Instagram

It looks like Ken Paves is the celebrity stylist behind the new cut, since the hairdresser joined David on the trip - and having been the Beckhams' go-to hair guru for years, it certainly makes sense. Ken is also Victoria's main hairstylist, accompanying her to the majority of her events and photoshoots.

David's fans seemed to have mixed views about his latest look. "Loving the hair Becks," one wrote, while another said: "Missing my favourite DB hairstyle". Most recently, David had been wearing a much longer style on top, a little more reminiscent of some of his more iconic styles during his footballing days.

The shorter look is reminiscent of his footballing days at LA Galaxy

We wonder if the new look, and photoshoot, has something to do with 42-year-old David's grooming product line, House 99, which the sports star launched back in January. The brand officially became available to shop in the US on Thursday, and judging by Ken's own Instagram, the stylist had something to do with the shoot too - since he posted a picture of himself working behind the scenes.

At the time of the House 99 launch, David even revealed that he's partial to a bit of pampering, sharing his favourite beauty product with the American edition of Esquire magazine. "One thing I do love is a face mask," he said. "Which I do in private, and definitely don't put on Instagram! You know, getting in bed, putting the telly on, and putting a face mask on. When you've had a rough day, it makes you feel nice." Nothing wrong with that, David!

