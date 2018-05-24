Jamie Oliver reveals unusual beauty trick to keep his skin looking youthful – and it's super cheap! The celebrity chef relies on a kitchen staple

So that's his secret! Jamie Oliver has revealed how he manages to look so fresh-faced all the time – and it turns out he uses a very purse-friendly product. The celebrity chef, 42, relies on a kitchen staple to keep his skin feeling and looking ultra-soft. He told Closer: "I use Clinique moisturiser on my celebrity face and then I'm a massive believer in olive oil for the body. You just rub it in vigorously – it's what the Romans used to do and it's what I did with (children) River and Petal and Buddy. Why spend a fortune on creams when extra virgin olive oil is the purest thing? My legs are all lovely softness."

The doting dad – who shares children Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and River, one, with his wife Jools – also insisted he would never turn to Botox. "The first thing you learn when you go to catering college is that botulinum [the toxin in Botox] is a dangerous thing, so I'm too scared to have it!" he said.

Jamie relies on a kitchen staple to keep his skin soft

Jamie isn't the only star who relies on olive oil. Selena Gomez has previously revealed that she drinks the liquid just before going on stage because it's good for your throat. Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr also swears by the kitchen product to keep her locks looking glossy. "At least once a week, I mix olive oil and lemon juice and leave the mixture on my hair for as long as possible," she told French Elle magazine. "It's a home recipe my mother taught me and I have yet to find a better way to repair my split ends after a catwalk show."

The health benefits of olive oil have long been publicised. Because of its liquid composition, it can be quickly and deeply absorbed by the skin, and helps replenish moisture loss because it naturally contains Vitamin E and K. It leaves the skin feeling super hydrated but also has anti-ageing benefits; it blocks and fights free radicals that damage collagen and cause wrinkles, meaning your skin remains youthful. Thanks for the tip Jamie!

