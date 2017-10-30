Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin returns home after giving birth prematurely in September The GMB weather girl welcomed little Charlotte into the world in September

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin has revealed she has finally been able to take her baby daughter home after prematurely giving birth in September. The new mother, who is on maternity leave, spoke live on GMB on Monday morning, giving hosts Susanna Reid and stand-in anchor Richard Madeley an update on her baby's progress - and revealed that she named her Charlotte. "She is getting on so well," she said. "We are finally home as a family - she was in hospital for quite a while, and she gave me quite a fright when she arrived very early. We just didn't know what to expect."

Laura Tobin has shared the first photo of her baby girl

A short while later, Laura - who is married to Dean Brown - took to her Twitter page to share the first photo of her little tot. "So happy to let you know our beautiful Baby Charlotte is finally home with Mummy & Daddy - We're looking forward to being a family #cutie," she told her followers. "Thank you @NHSEngland & all the Doctors & nurses who've looked after & loved Charlotte over the last few months & support of @BabiesinBuscot." The 36-year-old added: "Lovely to talk to you all & finally show a photo of Charlotte. She's so wonderful, very cute & we love her very much - can't wait to bring her in."

In May, Laura announced her pregnancy live on air. During the day's weather forecast, she told viewers: "I literally can't believe it's May so I thought I'd do a little forecast looking ahead at what is coming up. Now as we head through the summer months it's looking likely to be drier and warmer than average, and as we head into September things will be blooming." She then teased: "But it won't just be my dress, because I'm very pleased to let everyone know that come the end of October, I'll be having my own little ray of sunshine. I'm having a baby. And I would like to say that nobody knows – none of my family, my aunties, uncles, cousins… no one in the Met office. My parents, my husband's parents and our editor Neil [knew]."