Geri Horner reveals her secret IVF struggle The star welcomed son Monty in January at the age of 44

Geri Horner has spoken for the first time about her struggle to conceive her 11-month-old baby son Monty. The former Spice Girl welcomed her little boy in January 2017 at the age of 44. But she has revealed that prior to falling pregnant naturally, she endured failed IVF treatments and had almost given up on the idea of having a child with husband Christian Horner. In a new interview with Red magazine, Geri shared: "I wanted another baby and I'd tried an assisted route and it didn't work. I feel for any woman that has that natural biological longing, it's tough. I'd got to thinking I have a child, my husband has a daughter, and accepting this is our lot. Then Monty came naturally. Bluebell is sweet with him. Helps me change his nappy, pushes the pram."

Geri Horner welcomed her son Monty on 21 January

Geri welcomed her first child, 11-year-old daughter Bluebell Madonna, in May 2006. The little girl’s father is screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, who has been married to British theatre producer Jessica de Rothschild since 2010. Geri, meanwhile, tied the knot with Christian in May 2015 and in October the following year announced the happy news they were expecting their first baby together.

The former Spice Girl has been happily married to Christian Horner since May 2015

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in August this year, Geri described little Monty as a "gift". She said: "He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby– such a cuddler - and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of 'That's my boy'. It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He's a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we'll encounter a bit of protest and I think, 'Ah, there's the Halliwell!'."

The star also shared her hopes at having more children. "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great," she said. "But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have."