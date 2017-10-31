Exclusive: Ronan Keating and wife Storm gush about parenthood Ronan and Storm welcomed baby Cooper in April

It's been six months since Ronan Keating and his wife Storm welcomed their first child together, and on Monday night the parents could not help but gush over their little bundle of joy. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online at the Pride of Britain Awards, the former Boyzone singer praised his wife Storm, saying: "I'm so proud of my wife, we've got a beautiful six month old boy, and just watching her, the nine months that she's pregnant, and being a mother, all of those things - it's been very beautiful and I'm very proud," he shared.

Ronan Keating and wife Storm are proud parents to baby Cooper

STORY: See Ronan Keating's sweet birthday tribute to wife Storm

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the arrival of baby Cooper in April. When asked about their little tot, Storm added: "We are so blessed, he's just a beautiful baby, so good, but we're just so lucky. So lucky to have him in our lives." Cooper is the first child for the couple - Ronan has three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly - Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and 12-year-old Ali. Ronan originally met Storm on the set of Australia's X Factor in 2012, when the Irish pop star acted as a judge following the breakdown of his marriage. Ronan ended his 17-year-union with Yvonne, while Storm divorced Sydney financial director Tim Ivers in April 2012.

The couple often share sweet family snaps on social media

EXCLUSIVE: Ronan and Storm's wedding album

Last year, on their first wedding anniversary, the Australian TV producer opened up about their plans for a baby. "Please God that it works out for us," she told HELLO! Magazine. "Ronan is a great dad. He is amazing. It feels like we were always meant to be together." Irish singer Ronan, meanwhile, noted that their family dynamic has been made easier because his children "can see how happy I am. And it's about making them know they are loved".