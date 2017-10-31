Khloé Kardashian appears to confirm pregnancy – see posts The reality TV star, 33, shared a series of posts on Snapchat

Khloé Kardashian has been keeping mum about her pregnancy, but on Monday the reality TV star appeared to confirm she is expecting. Sharing a clip of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Snapchat, the reality TV star wrote, "That's daddy," leaving fans convinced that the couple are set to welcome their first child together.

Khloé, 33, and Tristan, 26, were having fun at a Halloween party and dressed to impress as Game of Thrones characters. The couple put on a very loved-up display, with Khloé sharing another post of her boyfriend and writing: "I love this man." The pair were awarded Best Couples Costume and posed with their prize, with Khloé once again concealing her tummy in a fur coat.

Khloé called her boyfriend 'daddy' on Snapchat

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is believed to be around five months pregnant, although she has not openly spoken about her pregnancy. Khloé showed just a hint of her baby bump during an appearance on Good Morning America last week, stepping out in a black corset top, which she teamed with a pair of skinny jeans and leg-lengthening knee-high boots. Later in the day, the mum-to-be changed into a loose-fitting dress for the Good American and VFILES Pop Up Collaboration event.

Speculation surrounding Khloé's pregnancy was further fuelled when her mum Kris Jenner said she is "over the moon" for her daughter. While not directly referencing a pregnancy, fans took it as confirmation that Khloé is indeed pregnant. "I'm over the moon for her," Kris, 61, told Entertainment Tonight.

The TV star hid her figure under a fur coat

"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much. Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American – that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy." Multiple sources have also confirmed that Khloé, who is due early next year, is having a boy.