Alex Jones' baby Teddy celebrates his first Halloween – see his cute costume The One Show presenter shared a series of cute photos of her baby son dressed up as a vampire

Alex Jones' baby Teddy makes the sweetest vampire! The One Show presenter made sure that her little boy's first Halloween was extra special, and celebrated the occasion with a family party. The mother-of-one shared a series of images on her Instagram account, including one of her and husband Charlie Thomson looking the part with pale face paint and faux bloodied clothes, and one of Teddy, seven months, dressed in a red waistcoat and purple cape. Alex posted the photos with the accompanying caption: "Happy Halloween from the Jones/Thomson's Ted loved his first Halloween party with his cousins."

STORY: Alex Jones takes baby Teddy to the farm on her day off from work

Alex Jones celebrated Halloween with her family

The TV star, 40, occasionally posts pictures of her son on social media, although she tends to keep his face hidden from view. Earlier in the month, Alex took a day off from her high-profile presenting job to spend a day with her young family. They enjoyed a day out at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Pembrokeshire in Wales. Teddy was pictured in Charlie's arms in front of a giant shark illustration, and the photo was shared on Alex's Instagram account. "Such a treat to have a Monday off with the family. Plus everywhere is very quiet. The hurricane will not hamper our fun," she captioned the post.

Baby Teddy looked the part dressed as a vampire

Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson also got into costume for Halloween

The Welsh TV star is currently working on a new book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, based on her experiences of motherhood. As she sat down to start work on the new project earlier this year, Alex told fans: "Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book. I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."