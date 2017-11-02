Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe expecting baby number two! The couple are already parents to daughter Iris, born June 2016

Congratulations to Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe, who are having another baby! A spokesperson confirmed the happy news to E! News, saying: "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child." The new arrival will be a younger sibling for the couple's young daughter Iris Mary, who was born in June last year. HELLO! Online has contacted Eddie's representative for further comment.

The big announcement comes a little more than a month before Eddie, 35, and Hannah, 34, celebrate their third wedding anniversary. They were married at Babington House in Somerset on 15 December 2014, with the couple just inviting "a small number of close family and friends" to their intimate wedding ceremony. Just two months later, Eddie would win Best Actor awards at both the Oscars and the BAFTAs for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Speaking previously about fatherhood, shortly after Iris' birth, the English actor said: "She is heaven. Her name is Iris… Before you're a parent you sort of hear people talking about [sleepless nights] and then suddenly you're the guy who's floating in constant jet lag with an IV of caffeine. And so I've become that person. But then occasionally there's that amazing thing where it's three o'clock in the morning and you're sort of gently furious, and you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it's all totally worth it."