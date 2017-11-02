Carla Bruni shares rare photo of her daughter with Nicolas Sarkozy The former first couple of France share eight-year-old Giulia

Carla Bruni has taken to Instagram to share a striking and rare photo of her young daughter Giulia Sarkozy. The former first lady of France shared the snapshot with her 220,000 followers on Wednesday, uploading an image of her eight-year-old child walking across a beach at sunset. Alongside the picture, 49-year-old Carla wrote: "Beauty and tenderness ❤❤ ❤ Giulia au crépuscule 🌅 #aboutlastnight #heavenonearth #loveofmylife." Little Giulia is Carla's only child with her husband of nine years, Nicolas Sarkozy. Carla is also a mother to a son, 16-year-old Aurelien, with her former partner, philosopher Raphael Enthoven.

Carla was 43 when she gave birth to her second child, and she later admitted it was a "very fragile time" in her life. The former catwalk model said that carrying Giuilia while her husband was embarking on another presidential campaign was difficult, but made harder by her age. "I was dead," she told Vanity Fair magazine in 2013. "Breast-feeding the little girl, waking up every two hours at night because she was hungry. Having children when you're older is not easy."

Carla and Nicolas Sarkozy were maried on 2 February 2008 at the Elysee Palace in Paris

The Turin-born singer also admitted she felt "fat and ugly" after giving birth and struggled to lose her baby weight. "It was exactly at the time of my life when I would beg not to be photographed," she said. "It becomes like a war." But Carla also spoke about the joy Giulia had brought to the couple's lives. "She is so Sarkozy," she said. "Nicolas has found his master. I think between our age and the fact that she's a girl, we're both melting, basically, you know?"

