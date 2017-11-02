Ferne McCann welcomes baby – see sweet photo and find out gender The TV presenter welcomed her baby on Thursday 2 November

A big congratulations to Ferne McCann on the birth of her baby! On Thursday evening, the ex-TOWIE star delighted fans by announcing the happy news of the new arrival, posting a sweet photo of her newborn daughter wearing a white babygro adorned with a princess crown. "Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love and bursting with pride. It's a girl," the new mum captioned the post. Messages came flooding in shortly after she announced the news, with over 65,000 people liking the post in under 20 minutes.

It's been a busy time for Ferne. Last month, it was revealed that she will star in her own TV show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, which will follow her journey from pregnancy to giving birth. An ITVBe statement read: "Ferne's happiness at finding love and falling pregnant turned to pain as she split from her partner, but the programme shows her positive approach and excitement about having a baby. With intimate access to her close circle of family and friends, Ferne shows courage and strength in the face of adversity, enjoying exploring different spiritual and alternative pregnancy methods in true Ferne style!"

Ferne announced in April that she is expecting her first child, just days after her former boyfriend Arthur Collins was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an acid attack in London. Speaking about her pregnancy on This Morning, the 27-year-old said she was feeling "positive" about the future and planned to raise her child alone.

"It's been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in. But I'm actually feeling good and positive. Because I'm pregnant, I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this," Ferne told her hosts. "This isn't how I imagined my first pregnancy to be. It's not about what happened. It is about this baby. My main… I'm going to be strong, I'm going to try and keep it together. I really don't want to cry. My main concern and priority is the baby."