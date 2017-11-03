Loading the player...

Flashback Friday: the story behind Kimberley Walsh's baby cover HELLO!'s Assistant Editor Belinda Robey recalls meeting baby Cole

In a few weeks, Kimberley Walsh and her husband Justin Scott will celebrate a big milestone in their home – their son Cole's first birthday. The Girls Aloud singer chose to introduce her baby boy in an exclusive with HELLO! magazine, and our assistant editor Belinda Robey had the pleasure of working on the shoot. She recalls: "You would have been hard-pressed to find a more chilled out baby than Cole, who'd arrived bang on his due date on December 12th 2016 and who was a total star on our shoot day.

"Barely uttering a whimper, he was slumbering contentedly in Kimberley's arms while she had her make-up done, in the gorgeous light-filled kitchen of her and Justin's magnificent Edwardian home in north London, when I arrived. 'I think because Justin and I are both pretty laid back, he picks up on that,' Kimberley told me. 'Although I don't want to speak too soon. It could all change!'"

Cole's big brother Bobby, then aged two, also had fun on the shoot. "Bobby had been out at playgroup when I first got there," Belinda recalls. "Justin nipped out to pick him up at lunchtime and as he burst through the door, a whirling dervish of fun and energy, he headed straight for his little brother to check up on him. 'It's been a big change for him, but on the whole, he's been brilliant,' Justin told us, of Bobby's reaction to the new arrival.

"'I think they're going to be great mates,' agreed Kimberley, admitting that she hadn't drawn a line under adding to her happy little family. As a daughter, I have a lovely relationship with my mum and if we went for another one – and it's a big ‘if' at the moment – it would be so nice to have that,' Kimberley told me."

Watch this space…