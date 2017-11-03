Izzy Judd reveals baby son is in hospital with mystery illness McFly star Harry Judd's wife shared the news on Instagram

Harry Judd and wife Izzy Judd's two-month-old baby son Kit has been admitted to hospital with a mystery illness. Izzy, who also shares daughter Lola, 20 months, with the McFly drummer, revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post, as she praised the NHS for caring for her little boy. Posting a picture of Kit in his hospital cot, Izzy wrote: "A seriously tough week… Kit has been a poorly boy and we ended up in hospital. The little man is doing better tonight and we're hoping to get home tomorrow." She continued: "Whilst I sit by his bed I just want to take a moment to say how amazingly lucky we are to have the #nhs who in our hour of need came to our rescue. We have been looked after by the most amazing paramedics, doctors and beautifully caring nurses. A very frightening experience was eased by a very kind and reassuring nurse who held my hand when my little boy was very distressed.

Izzy and Harry Judd welcomed baby son Kit in August

"Tonight Kit has given me the most beautiful smiles, my heart has longed to see those for the last few very long days. I have experienced so many emotions but what I have learned is don't be afraid to call for help and ALWAYS remember a mother's instinct is very powerful 🌟."

The little boy was admitted to hospital this week with a mystery illness

Harry and Izzy welcomed baby Kit on 26 August, with the proud father announcing his safe arrival on Twitter. "We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6:37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero," Harry, 31, tweeted. Izzy also posted an Instagram picture of their daughter Lola, one, kissing her newborn brother. "When Lola met her little brother... Kit Harry Francis Judd born Saturday morning at 6.37am weighing 7lbs 2oz. We are all besotted," she wrote.

The violinist and mother-of-two has been very open about her struggle to conceive, documenting her journey in her book, Dare to Dream: My Struggle to Become a Mum – A Story of Heartache and Hope. Second time round, Izzy revealed that she fell pregnant naturally.