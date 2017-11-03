Kris Jenner squirms after Ellen DeGeneres asks about Khloé Kardashian's 'pregnancy' The momager did say she was "very excited" for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kris Jenner looked visibly uncomfortable as she dodged questions about her daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who are both rumoured to be pregnant. The momager was grilled by Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian's chat show, but declined to confirm any pregnancies. Ellen pointed out that Khloé had hinted she was expecting, after she posted a photo of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Snapchat and captioned it: "That's daddy."

"Well you know, it's like, 'Who's your daddy?' Maybe it was like, more sexual," Kris said, putting on a husky voice. "Oh really?" said Ellen. "Maybe, I don't know," Kris replied. "That's gross coming from you," the comedian joked, leaving the audience in hysterics. "That's your daughter. It's just, it's easier to say, yes she's pregnant, that's what you should just say." Kris, clearly trying not to get caught out, laughed and said: "She's got me so wound up!"

Kris, 61, also spoke about her family's famous reality TV show, which has just celebrated its tenth anniversary. The Kardashians have signed a new $150million deal with E! to continue the show for five more years. Ellen probed the Kardashian matriarch about how the money was split. "It's kind of a group decision," said Kris. "I'm lucky if I get paid. By the time the girls get finished with me, it's like, you get… Everybody gets paid pretty much equally because we all film a lot, we all work hard, we've created this show and this brand for the last decade so everybody's happy. They're really happy."

She added that they weren't ready to say 'no' to the show, despite each of her daughters having their own successful side businesses. "They all have their own businesses that they work on, that they're passionate about," said Kris. "I think because the show is in over 167 countries, it really is a great foundation for all the other things we do. It's kind of like, one helps the other and we recognise that, and we really appreciate that. We all agreed that we really would miss it if we weren't doing it."