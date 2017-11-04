Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting fourth child together: 'Here we go again'

The Baldwin brood is growing! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fourth child together. The couple announced the exciting news with an Instagram post on Friday, November 3. “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria penned alongside a photo of her and Alec laying on the floor with their three children, Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, 14-months.

She added, “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!” The 59-year-old actor reposted the same photo writing, "Here we go again..."

Alec and Hilaria are expecting their fourth child together Photo: Instagram/hilariabaldwin

Back in October, Hilaria, 33, revealed that she wanted a fourth child. “Yes! I would totally do one more!” she told Access Hollywood. “For some reason right after I deliver a baby I want another one. It’s kind of I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re, like, ‘I wanna go again.’ Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

The couple, who share three little ones together, tied the knot in 2012 Photo: HOLA! USA

Alec, who is also a father to 22-year-old daughter Ireland from his first marriage to Kim Bassinger, renewed his vows with Hilaria earlier this year. The 30 Rock alum and the wellness expert tied the knot back in 2012. As for their secret to staying together, Alec, 59, confessed to HOLA! USA: “My wife is a very patient woman.” Hilaria concurred saying, “I’m a very patient woman.”