Harper Beckham is the cutest! The six-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham got into the festive spirit early on Saturday when her mum shared a sweet video of her singing. In the clip, which appeared on Victoria's Instagram page, little Harper can be heard hitting the high notes of Mariah Carey's hit All I want for Christmas is you. Harper sings the popular song as she draws a picture of a gingerbread man, with mum giggling in the background.

Victoria and Harper enjoy some mummy daughter time Credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria captioned the clip: "4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon." The video got a huge 1,713,932 views in less than a day! One fan said: "The new Posh Spice has arrived," while another wrote, "Beautiful moment!! Caught on camera!" One follower commented: "She can hit those high notes!! Super high!!" and another fan told the star, "I love seeing celeb kids doing normal things!"

Fashion designer Victoria regularly shares photos and videos of her children playing at home and Harper seems to have a wonderful creative flair. Last week the mum and daughter made Halloween cupcakes together which Harper sold at her own cake sale. The little girl has also shown signs of following her mother into showbiz; Harper loves to dance and is believed to attend the renowned Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London. Back in April, Victoria trademarked Harper's name in the UK and Europe, protecting her name in the entertainment industry.

Harper's Halloween cakes Credit: Instagram Stories / Victoria Beckham

Victoria has spoken about Harper on This Morning in the past, saying: "She is very, very girly. She also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with make-up and my clothes as well. She has been able to run in platforms for a few years, right now she can wear heels like most grown-ups cannot!"