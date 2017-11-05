Ferne McCann reveals the name of her baby girl! The ex-TOWIE star shared the happy news on Instagram

New mum Ferne McCann has revealed the name of her baby daughter, and it's so beautiful! The former TOWIE star took to her Instagram page to announce the happy news on Sunday, and the day of the week had special significance. Pictured gently cradling her sweet baby girl, Ferne wrote: "I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name...meet Sunday." A huge congratulations to Ferne and Sunday!

Ferne with daughter Sunday Photo credit: Instagram / Ferne McCann

Ferne's followers adored the tender photo, which shows the star kissing Sunday's head with her eyes closed. One fan told her: "Such a beautiful picture 😍 welcome to mummy-hood the best job ever!!" A second said: "Such a beautiful name for such a beautiful baby girl, congratulations." A third fan wrote: "Beautiful baby ... u look amazing, her name is unique and just lovely. I love it!!!! Congratulations xx."

Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early 🙂. I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl 👶🏼💗💗💗 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Ferne delighted fans by announcing her happy news on Thursday evening, posting a sweet photo of her newborn daughter wearing a white babygrow adorned with a princess crown. "Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love and bursting with pride. It's a girl," the new mum captioned the post.

Ferne is now set to star in her own TV show: Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, which will follow her journey from pregnancy to giving birth. An ITVBe statement read: "Ferne's happiness at finding love and falling pregnant turned to pain as she split from her partner, but the programme shows her positive approach and excitement about having a baby. With intimate access to her close circle of family and friends, Ferne shows courage and strength in the face of adversity, enjoying exploring different spiritual and alternative pregnancy methods in true Ferne style!"

Ferne announced her pregnancy in April, just days after her former boyfriend Arthur Collins was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an acid attack in London. Speaking about her pregnancy on This Morning, the 27-year-old said she was feeling "positive" about the future and planned to raise her child alone.