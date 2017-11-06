Loading the player...

Joanne Beckham is one step closer to becoming a mum. The pregnant businesswoman – who is the younger sister of David Beckham – has celebrated her baby shower and took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo. Joanne looked radiant, showing off her growing bump in a silk black dress that featured an empire waistline. She held up a sign that read 'Mother to be' as she and her boyfriend Kris Donnelly posed in front of a wall of white flowers.

"B A B Y. S H O W E R... Today we had the most amazing baby shower!" she wrote. "I couldn't of asked for a better day! Special thank you to my mum @sandra_beckham49 and my bestie @hannahletch for organising it! It was just perfect! Our precious little one is going to be so lucky surrounded by such special people! Thank you to everyone who came and all your generosity!"

Boyfriend Kris also shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing at the Harvey Nichols store in central London, where the baby shower took place. He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to each and every one who made our day so special! Our little one and us are so very lucky to have you all and we love each and every one of you xx."

Joanne and Kris are expecting their first baby together. The mum-to-be confirmed her pregnancy in August, posting a photo of Kris kissing her baby bump on holiday. "WHEN. TWO. BECOME. THREE!!!" she announced. "If someone had told us at the start of the year how our lives would change I would never have believed it… Baby Donnelly en route!"

The star has kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, sharing a few photos of her bump, although she has yet to reveal her baby's gender or due date. Back in September, a source told the Sun: "Joanne and Kris are over the moon. Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David's kids are excited about having a new cousin – especially Harper."