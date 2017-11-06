Nicky Hilton reveals why Christmas will be different this year The hotel heiress and James Rothschild are expecting their second child

With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, Nicky Hilton is gearing up to welcome a new addition to her family! The fashion designer, who is expecting her second child, is changing her usual festive plans as she awaits the arrival of her bundle of joy. "Christmas Eve we always spend with my grandfather and my dad's side of the family and Christmas Day is always at home with my mum's side of the family and every Christmas morning we all have breakfast," the 34-year-old told HELLO! last week at the annual Samsung Charity Gala in New York City.

She continued, "My mum cooks breakfast and we watch the Christmas parade on TV, but this year, since I can't go home to L.A. cause I'll be on flight restriction, everyone's flying to New York to come be with me and the baby."

The designer attend the Samsung Charity Gala to support her Animal Haven charity Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

It was announced in July that Nicky and her husband James Rothschild are expanding their family. The couple, who are already parents to one-year-old daughter Lily-Grace, still do not know the gender of their second child. "I've waited this long. I think it would be silly to find out now!" the businesswoman explained, noting that her due date is "right around the holidays."

Nicky is already a mom to daughter Lily-Grace Photo: Instagram/nickyhilton

While the expectant mom and her sister Paris Hilton, 36 — who she shares a close bond with — are only a few years apart, Nicky admitted that she does not have a preference of a Lily having a sister or brother close in age. She said, "I think either would be adorable."

The heiress looked characteristically stylish wearing a ruffled dress by Valentino to the Samsung Gala on 2 November, which raised funds to help charitable initiatives. Nicky has continually wowed fans with her maternity style during her first and now second pregnancy. When it comes to get dressed, she confessed, "Comfort definitely [comes] first."