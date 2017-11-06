Peter Andre reveals wife Emily is going back to work after maternity leave The Mysterious Girl singer, 44, has two children with his wife Emily

Peter Andre has revealed that his wife Emily is excited about returning to work. Her maternity leave is coming to an end, which means Emily, 28, will have to adjust to spending time away from her two young children. "Emily's about to go back to work and she is really looking forward to working," Peter told HELLO! Online. "Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."

The couple have two children together – a three-year-old daughter Amelia and a son, Theo, who turns one later this month. Peter is also the proud dad to Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, from his first marriage.

The couple have two children, Amelia and baby Theo

Talking about his youngest, the Mysterious Girl singer said: "Theo's literally just about walking. He's standing now, he says hello which is very sweet. He goes, 'hello'. I mean it could be the word 'how', but I think it's hello because why would you look at someone and go, 'how'? It wouldn't be very nice, would it? I think it's hello… could be how."

The family are celebrating Theo's birthday in a "tame" away, he added. "We're just going to have a little ball pit so he can play and have a couple of his friends over. I mean, he hasn't actually told me they're his friends, but I presume they are because I've seen them hang out," he joked. "We'll have a couple more friends over too."

Peter and Emily at Pride of Britain last week

While Peter remains in the spotlight, his doctor wife Emily tends to keep out of the public eye. The pretty brunette did make an appearance though last week, walking the red carpet with her husband of two years. The couple attended the Pride of Britian Awards, with Emily looking stunning in a monochrome strapless dress.