New mum Jennifer Metcalfe opens up about body confidence after giving birth The Hollyoaks actress welcomed a baby boy in June

She won heaps of praise for posting a revealing selfie of herself - just four weeks after giving birth to her first child. And now, Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe - who welcomed her son, Daye, with her boyfriend Greg Lake in June - has revealed why she is celebrating her post-baby body. "That was to say we don't all look perfect," she told The Sun. "You can look perfect if you want all the filters, but this is the reality, too. I can't be bothered with a filter. I just took a photo and then started thinking of these words." The star added: "There are bigger things in life than how you look, or a little bit of fat, or cellulite or a stretch mark. It just doesn't really matter."

Jennifer, 35, shared an inspiring photo on Instagram which showed herself posing in front of a mirror in her underwear. In the post, she spoke about how her body has changed since giving birth, admitting that she loves her "squishy" tummy and her "wobblier" arms and legs. "I wasn't worried about wat my body was goin2look like wen my boy ad finished usin it 2grow, Instead I was intrigued/excited 2c the new me..n I like it!" she wrote. The soap star continued: "Where my flat tummy turned bump once was, I now ava squishy bit of comfort4both my boys! Arms n legs are wobblier n I'm defo rounder, but I think the extra lbs suit as I get older." [sic]

The soap star went on to credit her partner Greg as she opened up about caring for a newborn baby. "Greg has been incredible," she explained to The Sun. "He just loves me when I look like a scraggly cat, as we call it, when I have no make-up on and my hair’s scraped back and a little scruffy. He’s really helped me embrace me." During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Jennifer confessed she's relishing motherhood despite the sleepless nights. "We're slowly getting there, it's week eight this week," she explained. "The sleep deprivation is a bit of a killer but he's amazing. When he smiles at 3am it's like, 'You're forgiven' for these bags under my eyes.'"