Holly Willoughby shares heartbreaking photo of her poorly young son The This Morning star also revealed the 'upside' to her little boy getting the cold bug

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a photo of her youngest child, three-year-old Chester, as he recovers from a winter bug. The This Morning star uploaded a rare picture of her little boy lying in bed and holding his mummy's hand. Alongside the snapshot, she wrote: "Downside of a little one with a cough and cold is the lack of sleep… the upside is waking up to this." Holly shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Chester, daughter Belle, six, and eight-year-old Harry. Her post resonated with fellow parents, who took to the comments section to empathise with the star. "I'll join that club," one wrote. "Both my girls have been up ill allllll night with bad coughs & temps #tiredmumsclub." Another added: "Me too, 2 hrs sleep and off to work, she is worth every lost minute though x." A third admitted: "I always feel guilty when my son is ill because I absolutely love all the snuggles I get."

STORY: Holly Willoughby shares pride as husband Dan Baldwin wins BAFTA

Holly Willoughby has shared a photo of her poorly youngest son Chester

It's a busy time for Holly. As well as her usual presenting duties on This Morning, she is gearing up for the start of Dancing On Ice next year. On Tuesday, she shared a photo on her Instagram account, showing her posing in a long, white dress, teasing: "Day 1 of something very exciting today… ❄." Fans were quick to assume that the post meant work is now underway on the ITV series – particularly because Holly's co-host Phillip Schofield had earlier shared a photo showing the DOI team together for the first time.

The star teased fans with an Instagram photo on Tuesday, ahead of the start of Dancing on Ice

Phillip teased a few snaps from the set, most likely taken during a promotional shoot, showing him and Holly with the show's judges, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and newcomer Ashley Banjo. So far, 11 of the 12 celebrity contestants have been revealed; each week the stars and their professional partners will perform on the ice in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home.