Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears welcome second child! The couple are already parents to one-year-old daughter Sophia

Congratulations to Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears, who have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. The couple, who married in 2015, are already parents to a young daughter named Sophia, who was born in 2016. It is not yet know what they have decided to name the new arrival. The happy news comes just 24 hours after Andy, 30, competed in a charity tennis event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow. His match against Roger Federer was the first time that the sportsman has played publicly since he sustained a hip injury at Wimbledon this summer.

Andy and Kim announced her pregnancy in July, with the tennis champion saying that the couple were "obviously very happy and looking forward" to welcoming a second child. Andy has previously opened up about fatherhood, saying that "the best moment of my life would be when my daughter was born". He added: "It ended up being a good year on court, but it was a better one off it for sure."

STORY: Judy Murray says she's 'thrilled' by son Andy's baby news

Andy Murray and Kim Sears pictured on their wedding day in April 2015

The couple tied the knot in his home town of Dunblane, Scotland in April 2015 after ten years together. They welcomed daughter Sophia Olivia in February 2016 – just two weeks after Andy flew back to Britain after competing in the Australian Open. Speaking last summer ahead of the Wimbledon final, Andy revealed how fatherhood has changed his outlook when it comes to his career. "Experiencing the Wimbledon fortnight as a parent has been different because now I have a family to get home to," he told BBC Sports. "For the first time ever, tennis is probably more of a distraction from my home life than the other way around. Beforehand, in the build-up to a Slam final, I'd always be thinking about that match. I don't feel like that just now – I'm just looking forward to the next time I see Sophia and Kim."