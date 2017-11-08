Pregnant Sam Faiers shows off blossoming baby bump during date night with Paul Knightley The former TOWIE star is pregnant with her second child

With only weeks to go before she welcomes her second child, there's no slowing Sam Faiers down! The former TOWIE star took to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture of her blossoming baby bump ahead of a romantic date night with boyfriend Paul Knightley. She proudly paraded her tummy in a tight sheer dress, which was teamed with stylish black stilettos. "I know, I'm about to pop lol date night," she wrote in the caption. Wearing her blonde tresses in loose waves, the Mummy Diaries star looked picture perfect as she posed for the photo.

Sam, 26, and her boyfriend Paul, who are already proud parents to their one-year-old son Paul, recently celebrated their three-year anniversary together. At the time, the expectant mother uploaded a sweet snap of the couple, and said: "Happy 3 Year Anniversary ❤ I Love You." The couple revealed their pregnancy in early July, and a month later Sam hinted that they could be welcoming a girl second time round. During an appearance on This Morning, she teased: "It's a small bump. I'm carrying a lot different to how I did with Paul."

When questioned if she thought it could be a girl, Sam responded: "It could be, we're keeping it a surprise." The TV star also admitted that she has had no morning sickness or cravings this time - although she confessed that she has been extremely fatigued, but thinks that is down to the pressures of having a toddler. She shared: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they’re brothers and they grow up [together], equally I’d like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I’ve got one of each."