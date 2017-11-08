Adam Levine reveals the gender of his second baby as he gushes about fatherhood The Maroon 5 singer and model wife are expecting their second child together

Adam Levine has confirmed the gender of his second baby with wife Behati Prinsloo. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Maroon 5 frontman revealed that his wife is expecting a daughter. "It is a girl. We are having another girl," he announced. The couple, who are already proud parents to one-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, are hoping to expand their brood even more, with the musician declaring: "Probably… I want a lot. I thrive with chaos. I really, generally enjoy and love it." Speaking about his wife, Adam added: "She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. But I don’t know if I could do that."

Adam, who married the model in 2014, went on to praise Behati as he gave fans an update on the pregnancy. "She's awesome," he gushed. "She's like a champion of the world. She's killing it. You would never know she's almost seven months pregnant. God bless her." The A-list couple announced their baby news last month when Behati shared a picture of her blossoming baby bump with the caption: "ROUND 2…"

The couple are already proud parents to daughter Dusty Rose

Dusty, who celebrated her first birthday in September, made her public debut at Adam's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February this year. Addressing the crowd, the musician said: "I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It had to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."