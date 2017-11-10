Flashback Friday: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt introduce baby Shiloh to the world HELLO!'s international managing editor Juliet Herd recalls working on the issue

It was one of the biggest celebrity exclusives of 2006 – and one of our most iconic covers to date – when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt introduced their baby to the world. HELLO!'s international managing editor Juliet Herd recalls seeing the beautiful pictures of Shiloh for the first time, saying: "This was definitely one of HELLO!'s most exciting covers. Two of Hollywood's most glamorous and high-profile A-listers presenting their newborn daughter to the world in a series of remarkably candid and intimate photos."

She adds: "I remember the thrill of seeing the images for the first time after securing the exclusive rights and they didn't disappoint. Completely natural, both Brad and Angelina looked as doting – and exhausted – as any new parents as they looked lovingly at tiny Shiloh and introduced her to their other daughter, Zahara, then 15 months. They also had Maddox, then four. It was at a time when the couple were still happy and in love and this radiated from the photos."

Angelina and Brad introduced Shiloh to the world

Celebrity fans were quick to buy their own copy, or copies, of the much-awaited issue. Interest from around the world peaked, Juliet recalls. "The HELLO! cover was picked up around the world and we were asked to appear on television and radio internationally as these were the photos everyone had been waiting to see," she says.

In keeping with their well-known passion for philanthropic causes, Brad and Angelina decided the sale of the intimate family photos should go to benefit a variety of charities. In the issue, the super couple opened up about Shiloh's birth, and which of her famous parents she resembled most.