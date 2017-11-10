Danny Jones' wife Georgia shows off growing baby bump at ITV Gala The couple announced their pregnancy with HELLO! in July

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia made a stunning couple as they attended the ITV Gala in London on Thursday night. All eyes were on the former Miss England model, who showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet. Georgia, 30, looked radiant in a figure-hugging olive green dress and had her blonde hair slicked back into a tight ponytail. She accessorised with a red box clutch and a pair of dangly, diamond earrings.

The couple were joined by Danny's McFly bandmate Harry Judd and Harry's wife Izzy. Also in attendance were members of Danny's The Voice family – presenter Emma Willis, coaches Pixie Lott, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson. The gala was a star-studded affair, with ITV favourites making an appearance including This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and The X Factor's Nicole Scherzinger. Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean, of Loose Women fame, also made a dazzling entrance.

Danny, 31, and Georgia, 30, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in July. The couple, who married in summer 2014, revealed that Georgia is due on 18 January. The McFly singer also admitted he thinks they are having a boy. "I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise," said Danny.

Georgia added: "They are going to need a mop for our tears in the delivery room – we are going to be so emotional. Even when we walked in for the first scan I started crying. All they'd said to us was hello."

In August, Georgia delighted fans by posting a video montage of the moment her friends and family found out of her pregnancy. The footage began with Danny finding out he was going to be a dad; the singer broke down in happy tears after being handed a positive pregnancy test by his wife. The video also featured McFly's Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd, along with their wives, Giovanna and Izzy. The group of friends gave a priceless reaction to the news and were captured jumping up and down in excitement.