Louise Redknapp shares rare photo of son Beau on his birthday – see the picture! The singer posted a personal message to Beau on Instagram

Louise Redknapp has shared a loving message and photo of her son Beau on his ninth birthday. The singer took to her Instagram page to post the rare photo of her son on his special day, which shows Louise giving her son a kiss on the cheek. The star wrote: "I love this little man more than words can say happy birthday my big boy 💓xxxx." Beau is the youngest son of Louise and her estranged husband Jamie Redknapp; the pair are also parents to Charley, 13.

Louise's followers were quick to point out the resemblance between Beau and his famous footballer dad. One fan wrote: "Spitz of his Dad xx," while another said, "Wow he looks like Jamie." There were numerous congratulatory messages, with one follower telling Louise: "Happy Birthday Beau I hope you’ve had a lovely day x." Another fan said: "He is so gorgeous, look out ladies in a few years X happy birthday x."

Louise's happy photo comes after a turbulent few months for the star, which has seen her separate from husband Jamie. In a recent interview with Stella Magazine, the mum-of-two confirmed the couple are living apart as she re-evaluates her life. "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together," she said. "I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this." Louise revealed that appearing on last year's Strictly Come Dancing and striking up a friendship with model Daisy Lowe gave her a confidence boost to restart her performing career.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp

Now Louise is starring as Sally Bowles in a new UK tour of Cabaret, starring alongside Will Young who is reprising his Olivier-nominated performance as the Emcee. The former Eternal singer is also returning to the music scene in December to perform her first gig in 15 years, with a 2018 tour to follow. Her show sold out in less than ten minutes.