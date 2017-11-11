Frankie Bridge reveals son's illness 'scared her half to death' The Saturdays star told fans about her son's recent illness

Singer Frankie Bridge had quite a scare when her four-year-old son fell ill on Thursday night. The mum shared a photograph of herself and son Parker cuddling, posting an emotional message about the frightening episode. Frankie revealed that little Parker was unwell with the illness Croup, resulting in the star missing the ITV Gala to stay home to care for her son. Croup is a childhood condition that affects the windpipe and airways to the lungs, causing a barking cough and sometimes breathing difficulties.

Frankie Bridge with son Parker after his illness Photo credit: Instagram / Francesca Bridge

Frankie, who is married to footballer Wayne Bridge, told her Instagram followers: "The face of a proud emotionally drained Mum who’s child has been really poorly and scared her half to death and a child who is the prime example of how well and quickly they bounce back... this little man is so full of love and this surprise hug felt more amazing than he will ever know... not sure who was looking after who...? 💙 No itv gala for this mumma tonight... all home now so cuddles and Christmas movies are the order of the day... #family#love #son #mum #nhs Croup is not our friend..."

Frankie and Wayne Bridge on Lorraine in September

The star's fans were quick to offer support, with many parents having experienced the illness first hand with their own children. One follower wrote: "My son has scared me several times with croup, it’s the worst feeling ever. Glad your little lad is feeling better xx." Another said: "Oh hun I know how you feel... my youngest suffers with croup and it's so scary when Strider kicks in... hope he's feeling better.... and you @francescabridge xxx."

One more fan told Frankie: "It’s scary and something my son - 14 now - and I have been through together. Many nights and early mornings sat on sofa with him (and me) propped up to help his breathing. Take care both of you xx."

Frankie and Wayne are parents to two children, Parker, and Carter, age two. Earlier this year, The Saturdays singer told the MailOnline: "Now that The Saturdays have taken time out, I have much more time off so I can be selective in when to take time out of family time. It's important to attend the boys' sports days and I’m loving the balance."

Another Happy Birthday to Little Legs... 🎈 #family #son #mum #partytime #birthday A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

The singer also revealed that Parker and Carter are already showing signs of following in their parents' footsteps. "The boys love being in the garden and going to the park. They love sports and Wayne will kick a football with them, but he's not pushy with it. His family wasn't sporty and my family weren't musical, so we want their passion to come naturally. Carter loves music and having a dance already!"