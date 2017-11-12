Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes his fourth child with Georgina Rodriguez! The football star welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée

Congratulations Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez! The footballer welcomed his fourth child with his model fiancée on Sunday. Cristiano announced the happy news on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of himself with Georgina in hospital. He wrote: "Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Little Alana Martina joins Cristiano's three children, twins Mateo and Eva and his older son Cristiano Jr. The star's fans rushed to congratulate the star, with one writing: "Congratulations king!"

In October, Cristiano shared news of his unborn baby's name and gender on his Instagram page in a series of videos, which were later deleted. He said: "I chose the first name and Gio the second. The name of my daughter will be Alana Martina. I just want to share this with you. I think it's a beautiful name."

Photo credit: Instagram/@georginagio

The sports star announced the pregnancy in July to Spanish news outlet El Mundo, following weeks of speculation. When asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, the father-of-three replied: "Yes, very much." Cristiano and Georgina started dating last year after meeting at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. Cristiano welcomed his twins Mateo and Eva via an unknown surrogate in June.

Back in July, Cristiano reportedly revealed in an interview on Chinese TV that his eldest son Cristiano Jr, known as Cristianinho, wants six siblings. Portuguese paper Correio da Manha quoted Cristiano as saying: "Cristianinho is very happy. He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good." The star then went on to say he was "enjoying the moment" with his three children and was ruling nothing out when it came to having more babies.