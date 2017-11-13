sam-faiers-bump

Sam Faiers posts beautiful first photo of newborn baby daughter

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley's son, Paul Tony, visited his baby sister in hospital

by Emmy Griffiths

Sam Faiers has shared a first snap of her baby girl! The 26-year-old posted a photo of her newborn daughter with her boyfriend, Paul Knightley, and their two-year-old son, Paul Tony, on Instagram. She captioned the sweet family snap: "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl." A spokesperson for the couple announced the exciting news that they had welcomed their second baby together on Sunday, telling HELLO! Online: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well."

READ: Sam Faiers thinks her baby bump has revealed gender

sam-faiers

Little Paul Tony met his baby sister

Fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous first photo, with one writing: "Congratulations to all of you. Baby Paul will be such a great big brother," while another added: "Aww congratulations Sam and your lovely family, hope you're doing well!" Sam announced her pregnancy back in July, and revealed that she thought she could be carrying a girl. Chatting on This Morning, she said: "I'm carrying a lot different to Paul. We're keeping a surprise – but it could mean it's a girl."

READ: Pregnant Sam Faiers shows off blossoming baby bump during date night with Paul Knightley

Loading the player...

 

The TOWIE star confirmed that she would be happy if she had a boy or a girl, adding: "It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they're brothers and they grow up [together], equally I'd like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I've got one of each." She also admitted to the MailOnline that her sister's second baby, Arthur, made her want another. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby, Arthur, it made me broody," she explained. "It made me all, 'Ohhh I want a newborn!' But I think there should be a three or four year age gap between my children. Plus we are really just enjoying baby Paul right now!"

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment