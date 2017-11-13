Rowan Atkinson, 62, to become dad for third time Rowan Atkinson is to become a father for the third time aged 62

Rowan Atkinson is to become a father for the third time at the age of 62, according to reports. The Mr Bean actor, who has two adult children from his first marriage, is allegedly about to welcome his third child with his partner Louise Ford, 33. The reports come after Louise was spotted with a large baby bump while shopping in North London on Sunday. The actress, who played the Duchess of Cambridge in a Channel 4 show, The Windsors, looked casual in a polka dot jumpsuit with an oversized cardigan and a pair of white trainers. HELLO! Online has reached out to Rowan's representatives for comment.

Speaking about the pregnancy, a source told the Sunday People: "Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can't wait for their new arrival. It's a very happy time for them both." Rowan shares a 25-year-old son, Ben, and 21-year-old daughter, Lily, with his ex-wife Sunetra Sastry. The actor was married to the BBC make-up artist for 25 years before they split in 2013, and has been in a relationship with Louise since 2014.

The pair are expecting their first child together

The happy news comes just one month after Rowan's daughter, Lily, changed her surname from Atkinson to her mother's maiden name, Sastry, and deleted her social media pages. Speaking about the name change, a source told the Daily Mail: "It's a real mystery. Atkinson has been Lily's name all her life, but she's now dropped it and is styling herself as Lily Sastry. I hope she hasn't fallen out with her dad. The divorce was really hard for everyone in the family."

Rowan and Louise co-starred in a play back in 2012

Fans on Twitter were quick to congratulate Rowan, with one writing: "Obviously there is a LOT of life yet! Congratulations! I dare you to write a new Bean series with Bean as a 'mature' father! Not particularly challenging for someone with your abilities but it will massively entertain!" Another added: "Congratulations to Rowan Atkinson and his girlfriend #LouiseFord on their lovely baby news! They'll be excellent parents."