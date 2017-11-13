Why Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez decided to welcome their baby on 12 November The couple welcomed their daughter via a C-section

Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez surprised fans when they announced the safe arrival of their daughter, Alana Martina, on Sunday. The Spanish model, 23, had been admitted into Madrid's Hospital Universitario Quironsalud just hours before, where Doctor Inés Tamarit Degenhardt, associate head of gynecology and obstetrics, oversaw the planned birth. But it appears Alana's birth date was not a mere coincidence.

Footballer Cristiano does not have any professional commitments with Real Madrid or his national team, meaning the timing was just right to plan the arrival for Sunday 12 November. Cristiano's Portugal coach, Fernando Santos, has given him time off to enjoy his first few days with his newborn. Cristiano did not play in the friendly against Saudi Arabia on Friday 10 November when Georgina was preparing to give birth; the couple actually enjoyed a meal out with fellow footballers Miguel Paixao and Jose Semedo. Cristiano will not play in the friendly against the US on Tuesday 14 November either.

Georgina had a planned birth on Sunday 12 November

His absence was confirmed earlier this month, with coach Santos coyly saying: "There are absences for different reasons. Some are my choice, others are because of injuries. We will take this opportunity to analyse players during practice and the games. I'm responsible for evaluating these players so I can make the best possible choice for the 23 who will make it to the World Cup." However, little did fans know that Cristiano was imminently preparing to become a father for the fourth time.

The footballer is due to represent Real Madrid on Saturday 18 November, and will still take part in training sessions this week, balancing his day job with his semi-paternity leave. Cristiano proudly announced the birth of his second daughter on Sunday, sharing a photo with his fiancée, his new tot and his eldest son, seven-year-old Cristiano Jr, on Instagram. "Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" he wrote.