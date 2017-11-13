Alex Jones' baby Teddy reaches important milestone: See photo The One Show presenter shared a photo of her little boy on Instagram

Alex Jones is one proud mum – and baby Teddy is growing up fast! The One Show presenter, 40, took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute photo of her seven-month-old baby boy, telling fans that he had just started crawling for the first time. In the snapshot, Teddy looks adorable in a pair of dinosaur print pyjamas, and Alex explained that she was now worried about her son's newfound independence. She wrote: "Finding it hard to leave this little bundle of fun this morning. He did his first proper crawl!!!! Delighted, proud and paranoid that we need to lock everything away all at once. Thanks @welovefrugi for the cosy onesie."

Shortly after posting the photo, Alex's fans were quick to comment on Teddy's new skill. One wrote: "Enjoy the fun! He'll love it! New adventures too." Another said: "The best is yet to come." A third added: "Ohh how lovely! Bless his dear little heart."

Alex Jones had some exciting news about baby Teddy

Last month, Teddy experienced his first Halloween – and Alex made sure that it was extra special, celebrating the occasion with a family party. The mother-of-one shared a series of images on her Instagram account, including one of her and husband Charlie Thomson looking the part with pale face paint and faux bloodied clothes, and one of Teddy dressed in a red waistcoat and purple cape. Alex posted the photos with the accompanying caption: "Happy Halloween from the Jones/Thomson's Ted loved his first Halloween party with his cousins."

The One Show presenter told fans that Teddy is now crawling

The Welsh TV star - who welcomed Teddy on 22 January - is currently working on a new book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, based on her experiences of motherhood. As she sat down to start work on the new project earlier this year, Alex told fans: "Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book. I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."