Loading the player...

Katherine Jenkins is pregnant again! Find out her baby's gender The Welsh opera singer is expecting a baby boy with husband Andrew Levitas

Congratulations are in order for Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas. The couple are expecting their second baby, with Katherine sharing the cutest photo of her daughter Aaliyah on Instagram. "Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our second child – a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!!!" she wrote. The sweet snap showed Aaliyah from behind, wearing a superhero cape.

Katherine, 37, and her filmmaker husband Andrew tied the knot in September 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter one year later. In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, the Welsh opera singer, who is around four or five months pregnant, opened up about her marriage.

Katherine is expecting a baby boy

"Life is not always what you expect it to be and when you find somebody that you fall in love with, it's amazing what you're willing to change," she said. "If I'm talking to a girlfriend who's just met someone and they're not exactly how she'd thought, I remind her, 'I thought I'd get married in my local church to somebody from home.' But I've married this guy from New York and we live in a way I never imagined."

The singer recently opened up to HELLO! about motherhood

Katherine, who is preparing to head out on her Christmas tour of the UK, also spoke about motherhood, saying: " Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl."

However, with responsibility comes worry. "Having a daughter makes you worry about everything," she said. "The world is a scary place. I worry about a lot of the things she will encounter in life."