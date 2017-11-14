Did Kylie Jenner just reveal her baby's gender at pink-filled shower? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has not yet confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner appeared to drop major clues about her baby's gender after celebrating with a very pink-themed shower over the weekend. The reality TV star, 20, hosted a pyjama-themed party at her mansion in Hidden Hills – the lavish gated community that sits next to Calabasas and is home to fellow celebrities. According to E! News, Kylie invited around 30 guests to her home and gave them a pair of silk pyjamas and slippers to wear, before sitting down to a girly feast in her garden.

Her friends and family, including mum Kris Jenner, helped themselves to a waffle and omelette bar on one side of the marquee, while the other side boasted two large sweet tables with cakes and desserts. Decoration was strictly pink. "There were pink rose petals scattered around the pool and the posts to the tent were all wrapped in pink roses," a source said. "There was also a big wall of pink flowers and a little stage."

Kylie Jenner threw a pink-themed baby shower

After brunch, guests took part in a few quiz games and got crafty at an arts table, where they could make something special for mum-to-be Kylie. "Each guest signed in and left a note for Kylie," the source added. "People gave toasts and talked about what a great mum she will be during brunch. Kylie was sitting front and centre listening as people spoke. She got gifts from Babies 'R Us, some large gift baskets with books and clothes wrapped in cellophane and a lot of diapers."

Kylie has yet to confirm her pregnancy; it is widely speculated that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will announce her big news on her family's TV show. The same can be said for her older sister Khloé Kardashian, who is also staying tight-lipped about her pregnancy reports. It's further been rumoured that Khloé will reveal her growing bump on the family's Christmas card.

The TV star and Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their first baby

Kylie gives fans first glimpse of her bump

News first broke in September that Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Even then, sources said Kylie is having a girl. An insider told People: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis." Another source told the publication: "Kylie was really surprised but is so happy. She wants to be a mum."