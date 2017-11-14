Serena Williams makes stunning red-carpet appearance 10 weeks after giving birth The tennis star welcomed her daughter Alexis Olympia on 1 September

Serena Williams made a sensational return to the red carpet just ten weeks after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia. The tennis champion, who welcomed her little girl on 1 September, looked stunning as she attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, wearing a black Versace minidress that featured the label's signature gold print. Fans were impressed by Serena's amazing post-baby body and took to Instagram to compliment the star. "Absolutely gorgeous!!" wrote one fan, while a second posted: "So fabulous, my Queen."

The sportswoman had the honour of presenting Gigi Hadid, 22, with the Supernova Award at the ceremony. "Gigi, you are one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for – for one night – but for you, it shows how much you mean to me. And I want you to imagine the effect you have on the world," she told the supermodel.

Serena looked stunning in a Versace minidress

Serena continued: "Since I've known Gigi Hadid since she was a kid, she's always been a woman with goals. Not only beautiful on the outside but totally stunning most importantly on the inside. She understands in order to be the best you have to think like you are the best. You have to work the hardest and you have to make sacrifices." She concluded: "She's inspirational to me and she's inspirational to all women. Most of all she is my friend. When I see her I sometimes still see that blushing kid with big dreams and big hopes."

Since welcoming her daughter, Serena has been sharing adorable photos of her little girl on social media. She even set up Alexis Olympia's own Instagram page. One recent picture showed her baby mid-yawn, while another showed her daughter being carried by her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, in a towel. "We love bath time," Serena captioned the photo.

The tennis star with supermodel Gigi Hadid

The new parents are preparing for the next exciting chapter in their lives – marriage. The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2016, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in New Orleans, with around 250 people in attendance. Serena plans to move to San Francisco with Reddit co-founder Alexis, and their adorable daughter, after the wedding.