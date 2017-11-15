Kim Kardashian West reveals third baby's gender Kim Kardashian West has revealed her third child's gender! Find out if she's welcoming a boy or a girl

Kim Kardashian West let it slip that she is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Kanye West. The couple are expecting their third child via surrogacy, and Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her children, and how they have reacted to expecting a little sister. Kim explained: "I don't know if my son gets it yet, because I don't have the belly so it's a different experience. So I said to my sisters, 'Would I be really creepy if I had someone dress up like a big stork and drop the baby off?' Isn't that what we heard when we were young?"

READ: Kanye West shot down North's plans for YouTube make-up tutorials

Kim added that her daughter North is excited to welcome a baby sister – particularly because she gets to play with her toys! She said: "My daughter is really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend and I thought, 'I really do want a baby shower because I want [North] to feel like something's coming and for her to really understand it. So people brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mum, since baby sister's not here, I think I need all her toys in my room.'"

READ: Selena Quintanilla's sister reacts to Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato's Halloween costumes

Kim revealed her third baby is a girl

The reality show star also revealed that she and Kanye were struggling to choose a name, despite asking guests at the baby shower to write name suggestions instead of playing the usual games. After Ellen suggested some different names, Kim mentioned that North is a big fan of the name 'Star'. "My daughter says that name all the time," she said. "She names everything Star West. I'm not vibing on it," before adding: "I do like short, easy to spell, one syllable, that's kind of my vibe."