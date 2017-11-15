Cristiano Ronaldo's mum shares adorable photo of grandchildren The Real Madrid footballer welcomed his fourth child on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, is on babysitting duty! The doting grandmother has shared the cutest photo on Instagram with her son's twins, Eva and Mateo. The pair looked simply adorable in their babygros and matching bibs – Mateo's of which was personalised with his name. Maria appeared to be looking after the children while the newest member of their family, baby Alana Martina, slept soundly. "Good morning," she wrote in her native Portuguese. "Look who I found already awake while your little sister is sleeping."

Cristiano welcomed his twins via an unknown surrogate in June. The footballer, who also has a seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr, became a father for the fourth time on Sunday, when his Spanish fiancée Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a little girl. The couple have named their daughter Alana Martina, and have taken to Instagram to share photos of their newborn.

Georgina, 23, looked sensational as she posed at hospital in a silk dressing gown, cradling her daughter to her chest. The mother-daughter duo were surrounded by bouquets of flowers and gifts. The model wrote in Spanish: "Alana Martina was born on 12/11/17. Becoming a mother and raising our little ones at home has given me absolutely happiness, and now that Alana Martina has arrived, we are complete, and if at all possible, even more happy.

"I want to thank the hospital staff for their impeccable care and for looking after me before, during and after the birth. Also, I'd like to thank our families and friends for the calls, messages, visits and little gifts they've given during my pregnancy and after the birth. Last, but not least, to all our followers and fans who have supported us and have sent well wishes and good energy."

She continued: "We are so happy and thankful to God for our healthy little Alana Martina, and of course, for our other three children, who I shower with hugs and kisses. It's a beautiful thing to see how my mother dotes on Alana Martina and keeps her calm. I wouldn't change this feeling for the world. I love my parents, I love my family. Thank you everyone!"

Georgina delivered her baby at Madrid's Hospital Universitario Quironsalud, where Doctor Inés Tamarit Degenhardt, associate head of gynecology and obstetrics, oversaw the planned birth. Her fiancé took to Instagram to proudly announce the safe arrival, writing: "Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"