How to build a LEGO advent calendar with your kids! Forget about cardboard chocolate calendars and have a go at this LEGO one!

Do your little ones love LEGO? If so, why not try something a little different this year? Rather than the started chocolate advent calendars, the popular site Frugal Fun for Boys and Girls has revealed how to make an incredible calendar made entirely by LEGO, where chocolate treats can be found behind each door.

The website reads: "Designing the advent calendar is a fantastic LEGO® challenge for kids. Challenge kids to get creative with all of the different ways that they can build doors for the candy compartments. There is a lot of engineering involved. How large do the compartments need to be? Does the door restrict the movement of the door next to it? How can we fix that? How can we make the structure sturdy and stable?" It then lists the instructions on exactly how to make your own calendar at home.

The video has quickly gone viral, with many people praising the ingenious creation. One person commented: "Omg! This is the best LEGO design of yours I've seen. And so many of them are terrific! Thank you, thank you," while another added their own idea, writing: "I have an advent with pouches and bought a LEGO set. Put pieces in for each day and Christmas Day he had all the pieces for something to make." Others also shared photos of their finished creation, with one writing: "Thanks for the great idea! We've had such fun as a family building this. We've even got Father Christmas' legs going down the chimney!"

Build your own LEGO advent calendar!

Sarah, who runs the popular site, also encouraged people to put their own spin on the creation, adding: "You certainly don't have to build yours the same way as ours, but here are some details about the bricks we used." Find out how to build the house here!