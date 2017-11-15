Emotional Trinny Woodall reveals she had 2 miscarriages and 9 rounds of IVF The TV star is a mum to 14-year-old Lyla, and a stepmother to her ex-husband's son Zak

Trinny Woodall became visibly emotional as she opened up about her infertility struggles, revealing that she has suffered two miscarriages and has endured about nine rounds of IVF. The What Not to Wear host was close to tears as she described falling pregnant and then losing her babies. "Around 34 I started that journey of wanting to have a baby," she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. "I took a long time to realise I was ready to be a mum, and then you think it would be simple."

Trinny, 53, found out she had a "bad case of infertility" and so resorted to IVF with her then husband Johnny Elichaoff, who died in 2014. "The second time I did it, I was successful and then I lost that baby, quite late. Then I got pregnant again and then I lost that, so I had a few times of feeling 'I'm pregnant', then not being pregnant," she said.

Trinny suffered two miscarriages

The TV star was artificially inseminated with her husband's sperm and became pregnant, but went through a horrible health scare. She started bleeding on the red carpet at the Oscars, and feared she was suffering a third miscarriage as it was around the same time in her pregnancy that she had had her previous miscarriages.

Trinny visited her doctor as soon as she arrived back in the UK. Thankfully, the doctor told her the baby was still alive. "That was my lowest point," she said. "I remember flying back and I went to straight to the hospital. He had a little mini [ultrasound] and he put it on and it was [the heartbeat] and she was alive!"

My darling bunny turned 14 today - 🐰❤️😘💋🐰 love you to the moon and back @lylaelichaoff 💋🐰💋 A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Trinny is now the proud mother to 14-year-old Lyla. She spoke of their close bond, saying: "She now wants to know where I am 24/7. She calls me ten times a day, and she might be calling to say 'Where are my jeans?' She wants that connection. When you have an unexpected death, that's one of the things that will happen."