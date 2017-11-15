Coleen Rooney posts cute photo of superhero son Kit Coleen Rooney's son went to superhero day at nursery in style!

Coleen Rooney has shared an adorable photo of her youngest son, Kit, in fancy dress for Superhero day at nursery school. The toddler, who turns two in January, was dressed up as Batman, complete with a cape and matching black trainers. Coleen captioned the sweet snap: "Superhero day in nursery. My little Batman," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Kit dressed up as Batman

The mum-of-three's followers were quick to praise the adorable photo, with one writing: "Oh my goodness he's getting so big and he's gorgeous," while another joked about the wine fridge behind little Kit, writing: "Aww he looks cute but I'm more impressed with your wine fridge." Coleen is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Wayne Rooney, and announced the news back in August, writing: "So happy! Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it! Had scan & all checks are fine... Baby number 4 is on its way."

Coleen recently spent some time away from her husband after he was arrested for drunk driving with 29-year-old Laura Simpson in the car while Coleen was on holiday with their three children. However, the pair appear to have reconciled after the proud mum shared a snap of herself with Wayne in a collage to celebrate their son Kai's birthday, writing: "Happy 8th Birthday to this gorgeous boy. Such a character who we love so much. Have the best day Kai." She has otherwise shut down several reports about her marriage, and tweeted about a source who allegedly said she had decided to stay with Wayne. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well," Coleen wrote back in October. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."