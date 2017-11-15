Miranda Kerr expecting first baby with Evan Spiegel The model also has a six-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom

And baby makes four! Miranda Kerr is expecting her first child with husband Evan Spiegel, her spokeswoman has confirmed to HELLO! Online. A statement read: "Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." The Australian model, 34, shares her six-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Miranda and Snapchat founder Evan, 27, tied the knot earlier this year in May. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked breathtaking in a demure Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, created for her by Dior's first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. The stunning gown featuring long sleeves and appliquéd lilies, and Miranda topped off her bridal look with a flower crown. At the time, she told Vogue: "I've had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back, my greatest sources of inspiration have always ben Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel."

Evan and Miranda married in May

Miranda and Evan were married in the backyard of their home in Brentwood, California, in front of 45 guests. The model entered to the sound of Arvo Part's Spiegel im Spiegel – one her favourite songs. Flynn acted as a ring bearer and joined his mother and step-father for their first dance.

The bride, who honeymooned in Fiji with her new husband, revealed that she cried when she recited her vows, and that both her mother and grandmother cried when they saw her in her wedding gown. "Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress," she said. "When I was young my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good.' I was like, 'Okay, Nan.'"