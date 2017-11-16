Billi Mucklow gives birth to second child – find out the name and gender! Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll have welcomed their second son

Billi Mucklow has welcomed her second child – a bouncing baby boy! The former TOWIE star and her fiancé, Andy Carroll, shared snaps of their newborn son on Instagram. They teased the baby's name after posting a shot of a blanket embroidered with 'W9C' before Billi revealed that the pair had named their son Wolf Nine, along with a photo showing her cradling her baby boy while Andy kissed his forehead. "Wolf Nine Carroll. You Have Stole Our Hearts 15-11-17," she wrote.

Her followers were quick to congratulate the pair, with one writing: "Congratulations to you all. If he’s as gorgeous as his big brother then he’s a lucky boy," while another added: "Best name darling/ Welcome to the world little Wolfie. Congratulations to you both and big brother Arlo. Love you all."

Billi posted a sweet snap on Instagram

The pair welcomed their first son, Arlo, back in June 2015, and Billi regularly shares sweet snaps of the toddler on Instagram. Arlo joined in when Billi announced the news that she was expecting her second child on Instagram, with the pair pictured looking at BIlli's bump, both resting their hands on her tummy. She captioned the snap: "Suns out Bump Out #BabyCarrollOnTheWay #BabyOnBoard."

West Ham United footballer Andy is now a dad-of-four, and has a daughter, six-year-old Emilie Rose, and son Lucas, four, from a previous relationship. Speaking about her first pregnancy, Billi revealed that she was surprised by how her body changed. She told new! Magazine: "My body changed quite early in my pregnancy – your whole body shape changes and it took me a while to adapt to that, but I've enjoyed the experience of dressing my bump. I'm finally embracing my bumps, lumps and curves." She also spoke about her fitness regime during pregnancy, adding: "I do gym work and obviously want to go for it, but it has to be really gentle stretches and I do the yoga postures by half."