The One Show's Angela Scanlon reveals she is six months pregnant! The Irish TV presenter covered Alex Jones during her maternity leave

Angela Scanlon has surprised fans with the news she is six months pregnant with her first baby! The 33-year-old Irish presenter - who covered Alex Jones on The One Show during her maternity leave – made the big announcement on Instagram on Thursday. Alongside a photo showing her posing in a pink silk blazer and pointing excitedly at her blossoming bump, Angela wrote: "So I've been baking for six months now… and I've made a bun! It's currently in the oven & will be ready by springtime. We are so, SO thrilled (since I've taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and can't wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world. Really hoping he/she is ginger," she added.

Angela Scanlon is expecting her first baby with husband Roy Horgan

Robot Wars star Angela, who has been married to husband Roy Horgan for three years, also shared the happy news over on her Twitter account, sharing a funny photo of an unhappy-looking orangutan which was captioned: "'Get pregnant' they said. 'You'll glow' they said." Alongside it, she wrote: "So. I've been baking for 6 months now…and I've made a bun. It's currently in the oven and will be ready by springtime. Apart from feeling severe resentment at the lack of promised 'glow', we are so SO delighted… plus my hair looks great!!"

The One Show star announced the happy news on social media

Angela stepped on for regular One Show presenter Alex when she was on maternity leave earlier this year, fronting the show alongside Matt Baker. She also works as a co-host of BBC 2's Robot Wars with comedian Dara O'Briain.

Congratulations to Angela and Roy!

