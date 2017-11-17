Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn't invite surrogate to baby shower The reality TV star, 37, is expecting a baby girl

Kim Kardashian has revealed why she didn't invite her surrogate to her baby shower last weekend. The queen of reality TV, who is expecting a girl, opened up about her difficult decision on The Real. "I introduced her to my family earlier that day, and I just thought… I don't know, it was a weird decision to have to make," said Kim, 37. "Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be a part of it, but I hadn't really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet."

She added: "So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we're celebrating, you know, her… I just wanted to celebrate the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first, and figure out how I'm going to explain it to them." Kim sung the praises of her surrogate, adding: "I love her. I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She's so nice. She's the perfect person to do this for my family."

Kim hosted a pink-themed baby shower at home

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star let slip that she is expecting a baby girl. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim, who is the proud mother of son Saint and daughter North, said that her four-year-old is excited to meet her baby sister. Kim revealed: "We had a baby shower over the weekend and I thought, 'I really do want a baby shower because I want [North] to feel like something's coming and for her to really understand it.' So people brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mum, since baby sister's not here, I think I need all her toys in my room.'"

Kim hosted a spectacular pink-themed baby shower, decking out her Los Angeles home in cherry blossoms. Her famous sisters and mum Kris Jenner attended the Tea for Three tea party, while celebrity guests included Chrissy Teigen, hairstylist Jen Atkin and eyebrow artist Anastasia Soare. Giveaways included make-up from Kim's latest KKW Beauty label range.