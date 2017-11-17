Former Made in Chelsea star Cheska Hull gives birth to baby boy – find out the cute name! Cheska Hull has welcomed her first child, a baby boy!

Former Made in Chelsea star Cheska Hull has given birth to her first child, a bouncing baby boy! The 32-year-old shared a snap of herself holding her newborn son in a baby carrier, and a close up of his feet, and captioned the photo: "Welcome to the world my beautiful little soldier - Charlie Henry Stephen Hull! Born on his due date, 14th November 2017 and weighing 8 lbs 6oz... so happy and complete! Love my little darling."

Her fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "Congratulations lovely, I’m so happy for you and your beautiful baby boy," while another added: "Ohhh how wonderful, you look amazing Cheska, congratulations on the safe arrival of your precious little Charlie." Cheska, who welcomed little Charlie with her partner, Tom Huggett, left Made in Chelsea in 2014, but returned to the show to attend Binky Felstead's baby shower, and revealed that she is also expecting a baby. Binky and Cheska's co-star Ollie Locke posted a touching tribute to the pair, writing: "Couldn't be happier this didn't get leaked, both my girls are pregnant and I couldn't be happier… six years ago, who would have thought!"

Binky recently opened up about being a new mum to baby daughter India, telling HELLO!: "I feel like Josh and I are better than ever, but of course having a baby does put extra strain on a relationship. You're both tired, you're both snappy because you're tired. And actually, more so, it's nothing to do with having a baby, but Josh is just so messy to live with and he won't do his jobs so I have to tell him what to do, and I feel like a bossy mum. But he's been amazing. He's a great dad."