The heartbreaking reason Peter Andre has banned his children from social media The Mysterious Girl singer is a doting dad to four children

Peter Andre is not letting his two oldest children go on social media anytime soon. The dad-of-four - who shares Junior, 12 and Princess, 10, with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, three, and 11-month-old Theo, with his wife Emily MacDonagh – has revealed that he doesn’t want his children to become victims of bullying, like he was. Talking to The Mirror, the Mysterious Girl singer, 44, said: "The bullying I went through wasn’t like someone calling you names I was beaten up pretty bad." He added: "I don't let Princess or Junior go on social media or things like that yet. I am very strict. I don’t allow it in the house at all. I worry about cyber bullying."

The doting dad also revealed that he couldn’t talk to his parents about bullying, but wishes there had been a helpline available to contact. He added that he constantly tells his two oldest children that they can talk to him "about anything bothering you," and that he would never judge them. "I worry sick all the time," he said.

Peter Andre doesn't want his children to go through the same bad experiences he did

Peter is also about to celebrate his youngest son's first birthday on 22 November, and told HELLO! Online how the family are planning on celebrating the big day. "We're just going to have a little ball pit so he can play and have a couple of his friends over. I mean, he hasn't actually told me they're his friends, but I presume they are because I've seen them hang out," he joked. "We'll have a couple more friends over too."

Peter and Emily are celebrating baby Theo's first birthday on 22 November

The dad added: "Theo's literally just about walking. He's standing now, he says hello which is very sweet. He goes, 'hello'. I mean it could be the word 'how', but I think it's hello because why would you look at someone and go, 'how'? It wouldn't be very nice, would it? I think it's hello… could be how."