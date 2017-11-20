Westlife's Kian Egan shares cute first picture of newborn son: 'Our little Cobi cub' The Westlife singer is a proud father to three kids

Westlife singer Kian Egan has shared the first full picture of his youngest child, baby Cobi. Taking to his Instagram page over the weekend, the 37-year-old proudly wrote, "Our little Cobi cub," in the caption. Fans rushed to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "So beautiful, congratulations to you both." Another said: "He's absolutely gorgeous!" Kian and his wife Jodi Albert welcomed their third child in September, and shortly after the arrival, the former pop star posted a candid black-and-white snap of the newborn's tiny feet. "Our little cub is finally here! Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm… Mummy and baby are doing amazing!!! We are all so in love with him," he wrote.

Our little Cobi cub 🐻💙 A post shared by Kian Egan (@kianegan) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:33am PST

STORY: Kian Egan and wife Jodi Albert welcome third child

The couple tied the knot in 2009, and are also proud parents to five-year-old son Koa and two-year-old son Zeke. In March, Kian announced that his wife was pregnant again by uploading a photo of Jodi's baby scan and a copy of Your Pregnancy Bible. "Look at what wifie is reading again! Here we go again #jodialbert baby no.3 is on the way!!!" he posted alongside the snap. His wife Jodi shared the same picture, writing: "Looks like I might be needing this again... baby no3."

Loading the player...

Kian has previously spoken to HELLO! magazine about his desire to expand his family after winning I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2013. Having spent weeks in the Australian jungle, the singer realised how much he missed his wife and son. "Being away from my family made me look at our lives," said Kian. "I was on top of the world and the only other time I'd felt like this was when we had Koa. I'd love to have a mini Jodi. I'm so lucky to have her and Koa and if we can give him a brother or sister, why wait?"