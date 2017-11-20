Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off flat stomach 8 days after giving birth The new mum has also been hitting the gym following her baby's arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to baby Alana Martina just over a week ago – but the Spanish model is already back at the gym! The 23-year-old showcased her incredibly flat stomach in a workout video posted on her Instagram account, which saw her wearing a pair of grey leggings teamed with a black polo neck top as she exercised. The video received a mixed reaction with fans - some were full of praise that Georgina was already back to training – with one branding her a "wonder woman." Others, however, were worried it was a little too soon – and that the new mum should be resting at home. Georgina also shared a photo of herself and family members with their babies, which was captioned in Spanish: "Family party day." The model showcased her tiny waist wearing a red crop top teamed with co-ordinating leggings and trainers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth eight days ago

Georgina and Cristiano welcomed their little girl on 12 November, and the proud mum shared a gorgeous photo with her daughter shortly afterwards – where she thanked her family, friends and fans for their well wishes. She captioned the picture - which showed her dressed in a silk dressing gown while cradling her baby – "Alana Martina was born on 12/11/17. Becoming a mother and raising our little ones at home has given me absolutely happiness, and now that Alana Martina has arrived, we are complete, and if at all possible, even more happy. I want to thank the hospital staff for their impeccable care and for looking after me before, during and after the birth. Also, I'd like to thank our families and friends for the calls, messages, visits and little gifts they've given during my pregnancy and after the birth. Last, but not least, to all our followers and fans who have supported us and have sent well wishes and good energy."

The model is already hitting the gym

She continued: "We are so happy and thankful to God for our healthy little Alana Martina, and of course, for our other three children, who I shower with hugs and kisses. It's a beautiful thing to see how my mother dotes on Alana Martina and keeps her calm. I wouldn't change this feeling for the world. I love my parents, I love my family. Thank you everyone!"

Baby Alana joins Cristiano's three children, twins Mateo and Eva and his older son Cristiano Jr. The sports star announced the pregnancy in July to Spanish news outlet El Mundo, following weeks of speculation. When asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, the father-of-three replied: "Yes, very much." Cristiano and Georgina started dating last year after meeting at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. Cristiano welcomed his twins Mateo and Eva via an unknown surrogate in June.