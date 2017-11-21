Peter Andre shares cutest video of son Theo dancing ahead of first birthday The Mysterious Girl singer, 44, and his wife Emily also have a daughter, Amelia

Peter Andre's son Theo is melting hearts in his latest video. The Mysterious Girl singer shared the ultra-adorable clip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of Theo dancing to Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You. The little boy was seen standing and shimmying, before crawling around the kitchen floor. "He's dancing, look at him. He comes over and then he goes back, he's going to start dancing. He loves it," Peter was heard saying. The video won the seal of approval from fans, who commented on how "adorable" and "cute" Theo is.

The tot is celebrating his first birthday on Wednesday, and over the weekend, Peter, 44, and his wife Emily, 28, threw a Thomas the Tank Engine-themed party. The couple, who also have a three-year-old daughter Amelia, had a bouncy castle set up in their living room. They had a personalised cake for their little boy.

Peter and Emily celebrated their son's first birthday

Peter previously spoke to HELLO! Online about Theo's birthday plans, saying the family are celebrating in a "tame" way. "We're just going to have a little ball pit so he can play and have a couple of his friends over. I mean, he hasn't actually told me they're his friends, but I presume they are because I've seen them hang out," he joked. "We'll have a couple more friends over too."

The singer also revealed that Emily, a junior doctor, is excited about returning to work. Her maternity leave is coming to an end, which means Emily will have to adjust to spending time away from her two young children. "Emily's about to go back to work and she is really looking forward to working," Peter said.

He’s dancing before he can walk @teddysphotos A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

"Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."